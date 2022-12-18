18 WJTS Newscast for December 29th, 2022
News with Joyce Murrell.
Sports with Kaleb Knepp.
Stock media provided by Maximus Sound / Pond 5.
Stock footage provided by tamashimo, from Pond5.
You can find past newscasts here or on our YouTube page.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
18 WJTS Newscast for December 29th, 2022
News with Joyce Murrell.
Sports with Kaleb Knepp.
Stock media provided by Maximus Sound / Pond 5.
Stock footage provided by tamashimo, from Pond5.
You can find past newscasts here or on our YouTube page.