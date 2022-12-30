2023 is a municipal election year in Indiana. In Dubois County, the cities of Huntingburg and Jasper, and the towns of Ferdinand and Holland, will elect new leaders.

Whether you are a returning Republican municipal official seeking re-election or a Republican first-timer interested in running for a municipal office, this workshop is for you.

Come join us at the Jasper Train Depot on Thursday, January 5th at 6:00 p.m. to learn more about what city and town seats are being elected and what it means to be a Republican candidate for those offices.