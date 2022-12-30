Joseph H. Stenftenagel, age 90, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:17 p.m. on , 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Joe was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1932, to Henry and Elenora (Lechner) Stenftenagel. He married Martha Jane Schnaus on , 1956, in Saint Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1953 until 1955, where he was an army corporal mechanic for the 89th tank battalion. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the Korean Service Ribbon, Experts Badge Headquarters Division Artillery S089.

Joe retired as a skilled custom cabinet finisher at Jasper Cabinet Company after 42 years of service. He was a lifelong farmer and collector of Allis Chalmers Tractors. The Joseph and Martha Stenftenagel Farm was granted the Hoosier Homestead Farm Centennial Award on , 2022.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, The V.F.W Post #673, the American Legion Post #147, and a lifetime member of the Jasper Outdoor Recreation Club.

He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in sports. He enjoyed taking his family on hay rides with his beloved AC tractors. He was a champion Cinch player and bowler which he enjoyed alongside his wife. He excelled in bowling and tractor pulls where he acquired many awards.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Martha Stenftenagel, Jasper, two daughters; Sherry (Michael) Stork, Jasper, Kim (Daniel) Herzog, Jasper, two sons; Rick (Cathy) Stenftenagel, Jasper, Brian (Theresa) Stenftenagel, Jasper, 14 grandchildren; Aaron (Amy) Stenftenagel, Derick (Keisha) Stenftenagel, Kirk (Audra) Stenftenagel, Andrea (Matt) Karweck, Josh (Molly) Stenftenagel, Justin (Andrea) Stenftenagel, Kyla (Matt) Konkey, Alexa Stenftenagel and fiancé Jacob Ricks, Nikki Popp, Bethany (Chris) Lubenow, Bradley (Leah) Stork, Brittany (Nathan) Wagner, Mason Herzog, and Summer Herzog, 24 great-grandchildren, four sisters; Ruth Ann Beck, Mary Schitter, Patricia (Delbert) Mathies, and Lucille Recker, one brother; Rich (Helen) Stenftenagel, two brothers-in-law; Victor Mehringer and Alfred Hopf.

He is preceded in death by three sisters; Dorothy Oeding, Caroline Mehringer, and Anna Mae Hopf, two brothers; Lucas and Felix “Jim” Stenftenagel, four brothers-in-law; Maurice Beck, Kenneth Schitter, Pat Recker, and Emil Oeding, one sister-in-law; Esther Stenftenagel.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph H. Stenftenagel will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2023, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The V.F.W. Post #673 will perform military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time on rd, at St. Mary Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

