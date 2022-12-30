Lyn Kay Clark, age 54, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:20 p.m. on , 2022, at the Timbers in Jasper, Indiana.

Lyn was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1968, to Ivan and Judith (Blackwell) Clark.

She was a graduate of Forest Park High School.

She had been previously employed at SIRS, Wendy’s, and the Mill House restaurant.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland.

Lyn enjoyed puzzles, cats, word searches, and talking to anyone who would listen.

Lyn is survived by her parents Ivan and Judith Clark, one sister; Kimberly Opel, Evansville, two brothers; Ivan Timothy (Brenda) Clark, Jasper, and Jamison (Jenny) Clark, Jasper, two nieces; Schyler Motz and Jae Clark, four nephews; Logan Clark, Greer Opel, Brayden, and Pace Clark.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Lyn Kay Clark will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2023, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on , 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner downtown funeral home. A second visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland on , .

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Timbers of Jasper for their excellent care.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland or the Special Olympics of Indiana.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com