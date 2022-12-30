Ferdinand’s Tri-county YMCA, in partnership with the Perry County Quality of Life Committee, will host a free dodgeball tourney on New Year’s Eve. As part of the 10-year anniversary of the Silvesternacht celebration, the tourney will be held from 1 pm-4 pm in the Tell City High School Auxiliary gym. Availability for participation will be limited to 12 teams with 8 players aged 15 and up. The tourney will be single elimination, with the winner of the best of three matches advancing and a time limit of 5 minutes per game. To ask questions or register for the event contact Taylor Fischer at 812-719-4404 or by email at taylor@tricountyymca.org