Memorial Hospital Offering Stroke Survivor and Caregiver Support Group

Stroke care doesn’t end when you leave the hospital. Many stroke survivors and their caregivers experience changes in lifestyle and emotions while adjusting to new daily routines. Please join us at our FREE support group meetings where you can talk openly with others who share similar experiences.

The next support group will be held on Tuesday, January 24th., from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the Mary Potter Meeting Room at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. 800 W 9th St. The support group will be held on the 4th Tuesday monthly. Pre-registration is not required to attend.

For more information about the Stroke Survivor and Caregiver Support Group, please call, Brandie Beck, RN, Neuroscience Nurse Coordinator, at 812-996-5912 or Shaylyn Persinger, BSN, RN, Telemedicine Services at 812-996-6364. You can also e-mail questions or comments to strokesupport@mhhcc.org.