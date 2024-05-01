Margaret Ann “Margie” Helming, age 90 of Newburgh, formerly of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on April 29, 2024.



Margie was born in Fulda, Indiana on July 30, 1933, to Pius and Helen (Hurm) Holtzman. She married Albert H. Helming on June 2, 1956. He preceded her in death on January 12, 2023.



Margie was a homemaker and worked for Buehler Foods for many years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.



Margie was not just a mom to six children; she was an extraordinary force of love and strength. Memories of her are as bright as her favorite color yellow, which sometimes posed a bit of a challenge when sending Christmas flowers. Babies brought her so much joy —we can still hear her glee as she cherished each grandchild’s arrival. A devoted reader, she gave her children a lifelong love for books, with trips to the library a weekly ritual. Her lessons included the value of saving, often stashing silver dollars in a “bunny” bank for special purchases like a pair of Adidas tennis shoes and jeans from downtown Jasper. Soaking up the sun in the backyard was a favorite pastime, and her competitive spirit shone through in rummy games with her grandchildren. Christmas was magical under her care with tradition being arriving home from midnight Mass to Santa’s surprises and a middle-of-the-night breakfast feast. And who can forget her desserts like Delicious Delight and Mississippi Mud Cake? Margie’s legacy lives on in the love she brought to each of her children and their families.



Surviving are six children: Karen Helming, Bloomington, IN, Keith Helming (Lisa), Minneapolis, MN, Kevin Helming (Arlene), Evansville, IN, Kathy Amborn (Pete), Ft. Wayne, IN, Kelli Kunkel (Charlie), Savannah, GA, and Kristi Pearson (Scott), Minneapolis, MN, 13 grandchildren, one great grandson, one great granddaughter, one sister: Leola Stein (Omar), Santa Claus, IN.



Preceding her in death beside her husband were her parents and three sisters: Alice Jent, Joann Philipps Helton, and Lyra Knauf Krall.



A Mass of Christian burial for Margaret Ann “Margie” Helming will be held at 1 p.m. on May 4, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.



A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time at the church on Saturday.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

