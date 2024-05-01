Cheryl Ann Kleeman, 64, of Gentryville, passed away Monday, April 29, 2024 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital, Evansville.

Cheryl was born in Huntingburg to Paul and Wanda (Bryant) Kuhn. She married Jerry Kleeman on June 6, 1981 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dale. She had served the community as a Jaycee member and Girl Scout leader; was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, playing cards, board games, and spending time with friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Jerry Kuhn.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Kleeman; daughters, Vicky (Justin) Franklin of Owensboro, Jenny (Cody) Penix of Clarksville; brother, Terry Kuhn of Stendal; sister, Paula (Charlie) Williams of Selvin; grandchildren, Keyanna and Skylah Gehlhausen, Izabel and Dezirae Worley, Ora and Wyatt Penix; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Cheryl Kleeman will be held at 10:00 a.m., C.D.T., 11:00 a.m. E.D.T. on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m., C.D.T. on Friday, May 3, 2024 also one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com