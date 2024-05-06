The Ferdinand Heimatfest is now accepting team registration for the Backyard BBQ contest scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the Ferdinand Community Center.

Entry fee for applicants is $25. BBQ categories include Chicken, Ribs, Pulled Pork, & Brisket. The overall winner will take home $500 and the overall runner-up will win $250.

For more information, or to download the registration form visit ferdinandheimatfest.com. Interested groups can also contact Derek Schlachter at 812-631-8580, or djs@rdmsales.com for more information, or to sign up their teams.

Sampling will also be available from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM ET in the BBQ area. The entry fee for individuals wishing to sample is $5.