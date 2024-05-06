Latest News

So.INFAME Advanced Manufacturing Technicians Soon Graduating from Vincennes University Ferdinand Heimatfest Backyard BBQ Contest Team Registration Now Open Oakland City University Celebrates 201 Students Graduating U.S. Department of Education Announces FAFSA Support Strategy Dubois County Board of Commissioners Meeting Recap (05/06/2024)

So.INFAME is set to celebrate 26 Advanced Manufacturing Technician (AMT) apprentices from Southwest Indiana graduating on Thursday, May 9th, at the Gibson County 4H Fairgrounds – Toyota Events Center Building.

So.INFAME, the Southern Indiana Federation of Advanced Manufacturing Education, in partnership with Vincennes University, provides an apprenticeship program in industrial maintenance.

Students undergo a two-year training program to obtain an associate degree as an AMT. Once completed students sign up to start a new chapter in their future with a well-paid and in-demand career path with a company.

Companies participating in this initiative include AmeriQual, Berry Global, Hershey, TBIN, and Toyota.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post