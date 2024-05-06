So.INFAME is set to celebrate 26 Advanced Manufacturing Technician (AMT) apprentices from Southwest Indiana graduating on Thursday, May 9th, at the Gibson County 4H Fairgrounds – Toyota Events Center Building.

So.INFAME, the Southern Indiana Federation of Advanced Manufacturing Education, in partnership with Vincennes University, provides an apprenticeship program in industrial maintenance.

Students undergo a two-year training program to obtain an associate degree as an AMT. Once completed students sign up to start a new chapter in their future with a well-paid and in-demand career path with a company.

Companies participating in this initiative include AmeriQual, Berry Global, Hershey, TBIN, and Toyota.