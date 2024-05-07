The Perry County Board of Commissioners held their first of two meetings in the month of May on Monday morning. The agenda was full on this meeting day, which included public comments from several in attendance.

Becky Guthrie from Ride Solutions came before the Board requesting funding because a minor miscommunication resulted in the 2024 Budget not planning for Public Transportation with Ride Solutions who serve over 10 counties in Southern Indiana. Guthrie informed the Board that the state of Indiana requires a resolution by every county that Ride Solution serves must be authorized to receive the matching funds from the state in addition to the funds a county provides. According to Guthrie without this funding from the Board they may have to cut back hours, workforce, and services not just in Perry County but other counties they serve. The Board signed an agreement for the $6K that Guthrie was initially seeking for 2024 and approved the same thing for the upcoming 2025 budget year.

Branchville residents Megan James and Alexandria May came before the Board of Commissioners about an unnamed road in the old town area of Branchville and the possibility of it becoming a county road. It was determined that the “road” in question is essentially an alleyway. The location of this alleyway is in between Onyx Road and Branchville Road. The residents stated that the new Church was built there, and occasionally church goers block this road limiting access to homes back. The Onyx Road does provide access to resident homes, but the curves are too sharp, and the road is very tight. James stated the family cannot get their long trailer back the street as it is very tight, and the curve is hard to manage with a long trailer. Another issue was the fact that in the event First Responders had to make an emergency run back to residents’ homes. They would not fit down Onyx Street, the unnamed road or alleyway would provide plenty of room. The Board of Commissioners determined that the unnamed alleyway was NOT a county road. They urged James and May to check with attorneys to see about easement and find out how long the alleyway has been in use as it might be a Grandfathered Act. The Board will have the County Highway Department go out to take a closer look at the situation to see what to do next.

Charlie Baumiester came forward to talk about a revamped animal control ordinance. It was noted that Tell City, Troy, and Cannelton all have their own ordinances, but the hope is that one universal ordinance could be adopted by all for Perry County. It was also mentioned that an Animal Control Officer position would one day be a reality. Baumiester mentioned he would attend the upcoming Perry County Council meeting at the end of the month and speak with them on this issue.

The Board of Commissioners also signed and renewed contracts the County and the Health Department had with Perry County Memorial Hospital and the upcoming Safe Haven Baby Box which has been approved for construction. And in these contracts CPR and AED training classes were approved for CNA students, 4-H kids, and the public to be held later. Discussions were had with Steve Hauser, the EMA Director for Perry County about two $150K Homeland Security Grants not to exceed a combined total of $300K for a generator at the Perry County Courthouse and updating current EMS, Police, and Fire radios and the purchases of new radios. This was tabled until the next meeting. The meeting ended with the standard payment of bills.

As always you can rewatch all Perry County Government meetings by visiting their YouTube page. You can also find all the minutes and meeting agendas on the Perry County Indiana website. The next Board of Commissioners meeting is Tuesday, May 21st at 6PM CST.