On May 5, 2024, at 6:06 p.m. Gibson County Central Dispatch received a complaint of an intoxicated person causing a disturbance.

Upon arriving on scene the reporting party identified the male who was disrupting business at the Love’s Truck Stop located at 1042 E. Warrenton Road near Haubstadt.

Upon approaching the individual they were able to identify him as 27-year-old Emery Eubanks of Sesser, Illinois. While speaking with Mr. Eubanks Methamphetamines and Drug Paraphernalia were found.

Mr. Eubanks was taken into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with Possession of Methamphetamines and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia