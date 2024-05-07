Mentors for Youth is proud to announce Indiana Furniture’s significant advancement in their partnership, now reaching the Platinum Level. This milestone is accompanied by a generous donation of $5,000, solidifying Indiana Furniture’s unwavering commitment to supporting youth development in Dubois County. This donation was supported by the generosity of Indiana Furniture employees that organized and participated in a silent auction among other events.

Indiana Furniture has long been a steadfast advocate for Mentors for Youth, embodying shared values and a deep-rooted belief in the power of mentorship to transform lives. With their ascension to the Platinum Level, Indiana Furniture is elevating their impact on the community and furthering their support for this mission.

“We are blown away by the generosity of Indiana Furniture employees and their leadership team,” said Erin Kidwell, Executive Director at Mentors for Youth. “Their continued dedication demonstrates their commitment to fostering positive change and creating bright futures for the youth in our community.”

The generous contribution from Indiana Furniture will enable Mentors for Youth to give more children the gift of mentorship and provide essential resources to support their growth and development. This investment will play a crucial role in empowering youth to overcome any challenges and achieve their full potential.

“Our platinum-level partnership with Mentors for Youth will make a long-lasting, positive impact in our community, and we’re proud to be a part of that,” stated Max Verkamp, President & CEO of Indiana Furniture. “Together we can help change a young person’s life for the better, ensure they have access to what they need to succeed, and create a future full of possibilities.”

The collaboration between Indiana Furniture and Mentors for Youth exemplifies the importance of corporate-community partnerships in driving positive social change.