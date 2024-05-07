On May 5, 2024, at 3:54 p.m. Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 call in the 2400 block of North Bald Hill Lane in regard to a battery that had taken place. Upon arriving on scene law enforcement located all parties involved in the incident and began an investigation.

At the conclusion of their investigation Deputy Shawn Holmes placed 41 year old Frederic Stocker into custody and transported him to the Gibson County Jail. Upon arriving at the jail Mr. Stocker was charged with Domestic Battery.



Assisting Deputy Holmes in his investigation was Sgt. Loren Barchett, Deputy Logan Lashbrook, and Deputy Michael Owens of the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office. Officers Matt Perry and David Jones of the Princeton Police Department also assisted in the investigation.



All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

