Downtown Jasper is gearing up to celebrate Mother’s Day in style, offering a weekend packed with fun activities and opportunities to spoil the moms in your life.

Kicking off the festivities on Saturday, May 11th, Music on Main will serenade visitors with live tunes by Jon and Stacey from 11 am to 1 pm. Later that evening, First and Main at the River Centre Courtyard Tent will host a vibrant gathering from 6 to 10 pm. Meanwhile, music enthusiasts can catch Tommy Prine’s performance at the Astra, starting at 7:30 pm.

But it’s not just about music. Downtown Jasper invites you to explore its charming shops on Saturday and indulge in Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday. Whether it’s Oink, Cafe Pina, Cranberries, or any other favorite eatery, there’s something to delight every palate.

Looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift? Consider Downtown Jasper Gift Cards, redeemable at 25 participating stores. A link to purchase gift cards can be found here.