Kimball International has announced the launch of new research, created in collaboration with Ipsos, a global leader in market research, and Arigami, a distinguished interdisciplinary research team.

This study called “Creating Places to Belong: The Value of Culture and Connection”, looks at the profound impact culture, sensory design, and furniture have on cultivating a sense of belonging within organizations.

Conducted under the guidance of experts from esteemed institutions such as Harvard, Stanford, Oxford, and Cambridge, this research initiative brings together a diverse array of experts in behavioral science,

neuroaesthetics, and design innovation. Through meticulous analysis and comprehensive exploration, the

study identifies key insights crucial to understanding the intersection between design and belonging.

Key findings of the research include:

Identification of current trends influencing the imperative for belonging in contemporary society.

The significance of belonging for both organizations and their employees.

Recognition of the intricate relationship between organizational culture, fundamental human needs, and purposeful sensory design in fostering a sense of belonging.

Guidance on translating organizational culture into tangible design strategies to enhance the sense of

belonging within spaces.

This research represents a significant milestone in the quest to create inclusive environments that foster

connection, community, comfort, and choice for organizations. By harnessing the power of culture through

sensory and space design, organizations can pave the way for greater engagement, productivity, and satisfaction among their members.