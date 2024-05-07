To close out its 2024 season the Lincoln Amphitheatre has announced an Amp Unplugged Sunday afternoon matinee called RESPECT; an acoustic trio performance paying homage to many of the women of both rock and soul.

RESPECT will be an acoustic celebration of everything from Aretha Franklin to Tina Turner, Etta James to Whitney Houston, The Supremes to Gladys Knight, Adele to Janis Joplin, and so much more. The show will feature stunning three-part harmonies and soaring renditions of both classic standards and popular music.

This show will take place on Sunday, October 6th, with doors opening at 3 PM and music beginning at 4 PM. All times are central.

Tickets for this Sunday event are all general admission, cost $17.95 per ticket, and children 12 and under can attend for free. Tickets can be purchased at LincolnAmphitheatre.com or by calling the Lincoln Amphitheatre box office at 812-937-2329.