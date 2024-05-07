The Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) has announced soybean producers can request a referendum to determine whether producers want the Secretary to conduct a referendum on the Soybean Promotion and Research Order, as authorized under the Soybean Promotion, Research, and Consumer Information Act. Participation in the request for referendum is voluntary and producers should participate only if they wish to request a referendum on the program.

If at least 10 percent, not to exceed ⅕ of producers from any one State, of the 515,008 eligible producers determined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) participate in the request for referendum, a referendum will be held within one year from that determination. If the results of the request for a referendum indicate that a referendum is not supported, a referendum will not be conducted. The results of the request for referendum will be published in a notice in the Federal Register.

To be eligible to participate in the request for referendum, producers must certify that they or the producer entity they are authorized to represent paid an assessment at any time between January 1st, 2022, and December 31st, 2023.

Form LS-51-1, Soybean Promotion and Research Order Request for Referendum, can be obtained until May 31st, 2024, by mail, FAX, or in person from Farm Service Agency (FSA) County Offices, or can be downloaded from ams.usda.gov/rules-regulations/research-promotion/soybean.

Soybean producers may request a referendum from now till May 31st, 2024.

Completed forms and supporting documentation must be returned to the appropriate FSA County Office:

By FAX or in person no later than COB on May 31st, 2024.

By mail postmarked by midnight on May 31st, 2024, and must be received in the FSA County Office by COB on June 7th, 2024.

For more information, contact Jeana Harbison, Research and Promotion Division; Livestock and Poultry Program, AMS, USDA; STOP 0249 – Room 2092-S; 1400 Independence Avenue, SW.; Washington, D.C. 20250-0249; tel. (202) 720-5705; or via the Internet at ams.usda.gov/rules-regulations/research-promotion/soybean.