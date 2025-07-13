Patricia Ann Erny, age 93, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at home surrounded by family at 11:10 p.m. on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Pat was born in Jasper, Indiana, on February 3, 1932, to Frank J. and Theresia (Dupps) Goeppner. She married Sylvester B. “Sylv” Erny on September 12, 1957, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana. He preceded her in death on December 28, 2019.

She was a graduate of Ireland High School.

Pat worked at GE and then cared for her children at home for many years as well as her grandchildren. She was a cook at Jasper Middle School until her retirement.

She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, the Ladies Sodality of Precious Blood, and the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

She loved to cook for her family and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She quilted for many years at Precious Blood Catholic Church and spent a lot of time making quilts for her family and all of her grandchildren.

Surviving are four daughters, Cheryl (Steve) Burke Jasper, IN, Janet (Terry) Hopf, Huntingburg, IN, Ann (Tim) Messmer, Huntingburg, IN, Amy (Chris) Hopf, Jasper, IN, two sons, Stan (June) Erny, Huntingburg, IN, and Roger (Cheryl) Erny, Huntingburg, IN, 18 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and one sister, Lee Etta Brames, Vincennes, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one son, Philip Erny, one granddaughter, Jillian Erny, one great grandson, Matthew Hardin, one great granddaughter, Shiloh Erny, two sisters, Lillian Murry, and Viola Sermersheim, and one brother, John J. Goeppner.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia Ann Erny will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 21, 2025, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Monday, July 21, 2025.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church, Heart-to-Heart Hospice or to a favorite charity.

