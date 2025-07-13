Scott T. Wigand, age 61, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 11, 2025, at home.

Scott was born in Jasper, Indiana, on January 29, 1964, to Jim and Shirley (Nalin) Wigand. He married Karla Giesler on December 26, 1992, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

Scott was a 1982 graduate of Jasper High School. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Rose Hulman University in 1986 and was a member of ATO. He then earned his MBA in Finance from Indiana University in 1990.

Scott had a very analytical mindset and a way with numbers. He was a lifetime engineer and had most recently worked at Glenmore Distillery as a Continuous Improvement Engineer.

Scott was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, especially with his kids and trips to the Dairy Queen to see Natalie.

He is survived by his wife Karla Wigand, Ireland, IN, three children, Christopher (Rylee) Wigand, Santa Claus, IN, Morgan Wigand, Cincinnati, OH, and Alex Wigand, Niles, MI, one sweet and sassy granddaughter, Avery Wigand, one sister, Debbie (Dave) Kieffner, Jasper, IN, and four brothers, Dave Wigand, Jasper, IN, Gary Wigand, Indianapolis, IN, Keith (Shelley) Wigand, Ferdinand, IN, and Brian Wigand, Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Scott T. Wigand will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.