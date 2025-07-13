Eugene Paul Lyons, 84, of Bristow, passed away at his home on Friday, July 11th.

Eugene was born May 6, 1941 in Perry County to Arthur and Iva (Harbaville) Lyons. He married Agnes Tretter on May 9, 1964 in St. Ferdinand Church.

Eugene was a 36-year member of St. Meinrad American Legion Post 366. He belonged to St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Siberia. Eugene loved being with family, especially his grandchildren.

Eugene is survived by his wife, Agnes; two sons, Paul (Jaclyn) Lyons of Burlington, KY and John (Amy) Lyons of Tell City; one brother, Lawrence (Rovilla) Lyons of Charlestown, IN; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Eugene was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell and Darvel Lyons; three sisters, Gladys James, Margaret Betz and Edith Neyenhaus.

Funeral services will be Thursday, July 17th at 10:00 AM ET at St. Ferdinand Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. St. Meinrad American Legion Post 366 will conduct military graveside rights.

Friends may call on Wednesday, July 16th at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM ET and also on Thursday morning from 7:00 to 9:30 AM at the funeral home.

