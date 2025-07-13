In a recent letter from Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana, their President and CEO Marcia Forston announced her retirement.

Since 2016 Marcia Forston has served as President and CEO of Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana, working to positively impact the lives of countless young people in the southwest Indiana and southeast Illinois region.

Forston stated while there are countless reasons to stay, with the milestone realization of the JA Discovery Center, it opens the door for fresh leadership to guide the organization to even deeper impact.

Her official retirement date will be June 2026, and in the interim, she is stepping back from the President and CEO role to take on the position of CEO Emeritus effective immediately.

Christy Kunz, with JA USA, will serve as interim President and CEO and manage the day-to-day operations of the organization.

This transition will allow Forston to focus on completing several important JA Discovery Center initiatives that have been in the works and require her full attention, as well as offering Kunz the ability to work with the Board of Directors in the search for a successor by serving in this interim role.