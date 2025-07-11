In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by 2025-2026 Jasper Strassenfest Chairman, Corie Eckerle, with Jasper Strassenfest Committee Members Austin Welp and Landen Weidenbenner, to discuss the upcoming 2025 Jasper Strassenfest, happening July 31st to August 3rd, 2025.

We take a deep dive into the theme for this year’s Strassenfest celebration, the ongoing Half-Pot ticket sales, how to purchase and where the benefits go for the Strassenfest Half-Pot, as well as all things Jasper Strassenfest, including annual staples like the Opening Ceremonies, the Non-Profit booth offerings, the fair rides, the live entertainment, and of course, the Jasper Strassenfest Parade!

Plan your 2025 Jasper Strassenfest now by visitng their website: https://jasperstrassenfest.org/

https://youtu.be/QijbWiozbCc