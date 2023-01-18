Latest News

18 WJTS in.form: Jasper Dubois County Public Library (01/20/2023) 18 WJTS Newscast for January 20th, 2023 Sultan’s Run Earns National Accolades Mayor Steve Schwinghamer seeking Re-election for Mayor of Huntingburg James Hopf Seeking Nomination for Mayor of Huntingburg

18 WJTS in.form: Jasper Dubois County Public Library (01/20/2023)

In this episode, Christine Golden, the Director of the Jasper Dubois County Public Library, talks with Kaitlyn Neukam on all-things public library, 2022 stats for all branches of Dubois County libraries, upcoming events, and much more.

You can find past in.forms here or on our YouTube page.

Stock media provided by Maximus Sound / Pond 5. Stock footage provided by tamashimo, from Pond5. Stock footage provided by Movietools, from Pond5.

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post