18 WJTS in.form: Jasper Dubois County Public Library (01/20/2023)

In this episode, Christine Golden, the Director of the Jasper Dubois County Public Library, talks with Kaitlyn Neukam on all-things public library, 2022 stats for all branches of Dubois County libraries, upcoming events, and much more.

You can find past in.forms here or on our YouTube page.

Stock media provided by Maximus Sound / Pond 5. Stock footage provided by tamashimo, from Pond5. Stock footage provided by Movietools, from Pond5.