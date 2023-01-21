Thomas L. “Dog” Riehle, age 69, of Huntingburg, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center.

He was born July 14, 1953 in Huntingburg to Adolph and Theresia (Denu) Riehle. Tom received a degree from Bailey Technical School in St. Louis then worked as a mechanic alongside his brother, Tony, as co-owner of Riehle’s Auto Repair. Later, he could be found helping customers at Toy’s Auto Parts Store. Dog was a generous man and would often give to others what he needed himself. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Huntingburg Conservation Club, Eagles #3335, and Y.M.I. Club. Tom enjoyed spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. He loved the outdoors and would spend time fishing, grilling, making homemade wine, going to shooting matches, showing his skills in cooking contests and homebrew contests. Tom was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his three daughters, Brandi Riehle and her companion, Kurt Collins of Stendal, Natasha (Ronnie) Loesch of Evansville, Lacey Riehle of Winslow; two brothers, Gene Riehle of Newburgh, Tony (Carol) Riehle of Huntingburg; three sisters, Janice Thompson of Dale, Virlee (Dave) Huffman of New Boston, Karen (Oscar) Sherman of Huntingburg; and eight grandchildren, Bre, Madi, Abi, Zander, Sophie, Braden, Kaden and Tristan.

Funeral services for Tom “Dog” Riehle will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Monday, January 23rd, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The funeral mass will be celebrated by Father Homero Rodriguez.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Memorial contributions can be made to The Y.M.I. Club or the Huntingburg Conservation Club.