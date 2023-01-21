John W. Gentry, 98, of Huntingburg, Indiana passed away on , 2023 at Saint Anthony Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Lafayette, Indiana. John was born on , 1924 in Warrick County, Indiana to the late Charlie E. and Tessie C. (Thompson) Gentry.

John served in the United States Navy. After his military service, he started his Electronics Television Repair Business. He also retired from Facilities Maintenance at Kimball Electronics.

John was preceded in death by his wife Lorraine F. Gentry; parents; and several siblings.

John is survived by his son Stephen Gentry of Lafayette, Indiana; daughter Debbie Gentry of The Villages, Florida; and sister Eloise “Betty” Beck of Dubois, Indiana.

Visitation will be on , 2023 from 11:00 am EST until 1:00 pm EST will the funeral service following at 1:00 pm EST, at the Huntingburg United Methodist Church.

Rev. David Chinn will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make your Memorial Contributions to the Maple Grove Historical Foundation at P.O. Box 60, Huntingburg, Indiana 47542- https://www.historicmaplegrovehuntingburg.org/

Brown Funeral Home in Milltown, Indiana is entrusted with the arrangements.