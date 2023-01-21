Latest News

A traffic stop for an improper headlight led to a drug arrest in Jasper Friday.

An officer with the Jasper Police Department stopped the vehicle travelling southbound on Mill Street. After conducting an investigation, the officer determined the driver of the vehicle, 38-year-old Michael Heinz, was intoxicated. Heinz was transported to Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center where he tested presumptive positive for cannabinoids. Officers also located drug paraphernalia and prescription pills not prescribed to Heinz inside the vehicle.

Heinz was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center where he is being held on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated endangerment, possession of a legend drug and possession of paraphernalia.

On By Leann Burke

