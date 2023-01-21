An early morning accident shut down a chunk of Highway 231 between Jasper and Huntingburg for a few hours this morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:30 a.m. authorities closed Highway 231 from Phoenix Drive in Huntingburg to the State Road 162 bypass in Jasper. Indiana State Police are investigating the accident.

The road has reopened. No additional details are available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.