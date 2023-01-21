Two German wine queens will visit Dubois County next month.

The Sister Cities of Jasper will host the Wine Queen of Germany, Katrin Lang, and the Wine Queen of Baden, Jessica Himmelsbach, from February 10 to Februray 18.

At the invitation of the Sister Cities of Jasper, both queens will be hosted in Jasper and appear at several events around the city during their stay.

Both Katrin and Jessica will be special guest presenters at the ‘Wine and Dine Your Valentine’ event on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at KlubHaus 61 in Jasper when Sister Cities of Jasper hosts a special evening showcasing the wines from Pfaffenweiler, Germany.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The evening includes five wine samplings, a gourmet four-course meal, information about the wines and pairings, a silent auction, door prizes, music by Jon & Stacey, dancing and fun. Beer options are also available as well as a cash bar. Tickets are $50 per person (tables of eight are available).

On February 12, both queens will be special guests at a public wine-tasting event at Holiday Liquors. And on February 13, they will be welcoming guests to a tasting event at The Schnitzelbank. More details on both events will follow.

Additional events in Jasper are being planned.