Sister Mary Victor Kercherof Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, died at 9:35 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the monastery.

Sister Mary Victor was born Loretta Emma Kercher on March 13, 1926, in Evansville, Indiana, the sixth of ten children of John and Catherine(Beckerle) Kercher. She entered the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand in 1943 from St. Joseph Parish and made her monastic vows in 1945.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Esther Anne (Kercher) and brother-in-law James Fraser; her brother Lawrence John and sister-in-law Jette (Kaiser) Kercher; her brother Robert Frederich and sister-in-law Marjorie Louise (Schaich) Kercher; her sister Ruth Florence (Kercher) and brother-in-law Walter William Hillenbrand; her brother Victor Fred and sister-in-law Carolyn L. (Schulze) Kercher; her sister Jeanne Anne (Kercher) and brother-in-law Harold Albert Guetling; her brother John Fred Kercher; her sister Eileen Cecilia (Kercher) and brother-in-law Paul “Pete” Alphonse Weinzapfel; and her brother-in-law Andrew Zurba. She is survived by her sister Charlotte Marie (Kercher) Zurba; her sister Marian Theresa (Kercher) and brother-in-law Herman J. Seibert; nieces, and nephews; and her religious family.

Sister Mary Victorearned a Bachelor’s degree in Education from St. Benedict College, a Master’s degree in Education from Notre Dame University, and a Master’s degree in Spanish with a Latin minor from Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. She also earned her Certification for Principalship from Notre Dame. Sister Mary Victor taught elementary students at St. Mary School in Washington; Christ the King School in Indianapolis; and St. Bartholomew School in Columbus, all in Indiana. She taught high school students at Mater Dei High School in Evansville and was the Principal of St. Ferdinand High School in Ferdinand for nine years. She served as a missionary at Monasterio Reina de Paz in Coban, Guatemala, for 14 years. Sister Mary Victor spent a year at the Hope Community Program in Little Falls, MN, and later served as its Director. She was a Spanish teacher at Marian College in Indianapolis; and served in Pastoral Care at St. Agnes Parish in Evansville and at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Milford, also serving as Diocesan Liaison for Hispanic Ministry during that time. She served as Assistant Director of Hispanic Ministry in Dale, Indiana. At the monastery, she was on the Oblate Team and Coordinator of Mission Appeals. Most recently, she served in Prayer Ministry with the Sisters of St. Benedict at Hildegard Health Center. In 2020, she celebrated 75 years as a Sister of St. Benedict.

Public visitation will be held in Marian Parlor at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, on Monday, January 23from 5:30 to6:45 p.m. and in the monastery church on Tuesday, January 24 from 2:00 to 3:45 p.m.AVigil Service will be held in the monastery church on Monday, January 23 at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will held on Tuesday, January 24at 4:00 p.m.with burial in the monastic cemetery following services. The public may view the Monday Vigil Service and Tuesday Funeral Mass at funeral.thedome.org. Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand.