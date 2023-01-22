Jasper, Ind., – A Jasper Woman is facing battery charges.

Saturday morning the Jasper Police Department received a 911 call reporting a physical domestic battery at an address on Altmeyer Road.

Upon investigation, once officers arrived they learned that 34-year-old, Christian Williams had struck a subject’s face several times causing pain and a bloody nose.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of domestic battery with a prior conviction and domestic battery in the presence of a minor.