Latest News

Missing Evansville Man Found Dead from Accident Two Warrick County Men Facing Drug Charges Jasper Woman Arrested on Drug Charges Jasper Woman Facing Battery Charges Sister Mary Victor Kercherof

Jasper, Ind., – A Jasper Woman is facing battery charges.

Saturday morning the Jasper Police Department received a 911 call reporting a physical domestic battery at an address on Altmeyer Road.

Upon investigation, once officers arrived they learned that 34-year-old, Christian Williams had struck a subject’s face several times causing pain and a bloody nose.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of domestic battery with a prior conviction and domestic battery in the presence of a minor.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post