Jasper, Ind. – A Jasper woman was arrested on drug charges

Saturday afternoon the Jasper Police Department was informed that 35-year-old, Lindsay Weaver, who had an active warrant for her arrest for possession of a syringe, was currently at a residence on Division Road.

When officers arrived at the address they were able to talk to a male resident who let them inside to look for Weaver; who was found hiding in the attic.

While officers had been searching the residence they saw multiple illegal items.

After they received consent to search they were able to find 11 grams of methamphetamine, 2 syringes, and multiple items of paraphernalia.

When Weaver was being arrested she resisted the officers.

Weaver was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, and resisting law enforcement.