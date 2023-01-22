Jasper, Ind., – Two Warrick County men are facing drug charges

Saturday morning, the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to Rural King after a report was made of two suspicious males in the store who were intoxicated and suspected to be committing theft.

When officers arrived and found the subjects they were able to identify them as 32-year-old Nathan Ambrose and 36-year-old, Matthew Ambrose, both of Boonville.

Upon investigation, officers found that Nathan was intoxicated and Matthew had an active warrant of arrest out of Vanderburgh County.

Officers searched the two and found on Matthew illegal drugs and several counterfeit $100 bills.

Later a K9 unit was deployed to search the vehicle the suspects drove in and found inside were several other illegal drugs.

Both Nathan and Matthew were arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center.

Nathan is facing charges of possession of Cocaine or a Narcotic, possession of Methamphetamine, and Counterfeiting Forgery.

Matthew is facing charges of possession of Methamphetamine, and Counterfeiting Forgery.