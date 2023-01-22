Princeton, Ind. – A Missing Evansville man was found dead from an accident.

On December 10th of 2022, family members of 47-year-old, Brian Colbert reported him missing to Evansville Police.

On Friday, January 20th an Indiana State Police Detective was searching along Old US 41 south of County Road 150 south when they saw under a bridge the vehicle Colbert had been driving when he was last seen.

Upon investigation, the Detective saw inside a male matching the description of Colbert.

The Gibson County Coroner was later able to identify that the male was Colbert. An Autopsy was also performed but the results are pending.

ISP believes that on the evening of December 9th Colbert was traveling on Old US 41 when he drove left the center of the road, went off the roadway, dropped down into a deep ravine, overturned, and went into Pigeon Creek near the bridge.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown.