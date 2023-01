In this week’s Messmer Report, State Senator Mark Messmer discusses SB 333, a bill he wrote that would make a small but helpful change to Indiana’s construction laws. This would affect public buildings known as Class 1 Structures. Here’s Senator Messmer with more.

As always, feel free to contact Senator Messmer’s office directly with your questions and concerns by email at Senator.Messmer@iga.in.gov or by phone at 800-382-9467.