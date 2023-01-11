The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides full tuition and a stipend up to $900 per year for books and other required fees throughout the recipient’s undergraduate studies at an eligible university.

A total of 151 students from all four Dubois County high schools submitted applications for the award. The applicant pool was then narrowed and nominees were sent to Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) for the recipient to be chosen.

Dubois County Community Foundation happily announces Southridge High School’s Cameron Allen as the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship honoree. He is the son of Kelly and Michelle Allen and plans to attend Purdue University in the fall to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Lilly Endowment Community Scholars exemplify character and leadership qualities and community involvement in addition to their academic achievements.

The offices of WJTS and our sister stations extend heartfelt congratulations to Cameron Allen as well as best wishes in all his future endeavors.