House of worship safety/security training session planned

Saint Meinrad Archabbey and Seminary and SchoolofTheology are hosting a safety and security training session for leaders and staff of houses of worship on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, on the Archabbey campus.

The training session is sponsored by the Ohio Crime Prevention Association (OCPA), and it will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central Time at the Archabbey Guest House and Retreat Center.

Houses of worship can be vulnerable to various crimes, including active shooter incidents, burglary, arson, theft, and vandalism, often due to the forgiving culture, open-door policies, and easy-access environment.

This training session will help clergy and faith leaders, safety/security teams, church staff, volunteers, and law enforcement officers learn how to avoid, prevent, and control various risks associated with operating a house of worship.

The presentations will cover topics such as protecting people and property; preventing accidents, injuries and neglect; safeguarding against loss from crime and theft of funds; and protecting staff and members from abuse, liability, false claims and lawsuits.

For more information and to register, visit www.ocpa-oh.org/event-5105135. The fee is $40 for OCPA members and $50 for non-members, which includes lunch.