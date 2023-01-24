The Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and the Indiana Foodways Alliance are inviting pie lovers to get a slice of the action with the annual “Pie Day-to-Pi Day” celebration and contest.

From Jan. 23, 2020 (National Pie Day) through February (National Pie Month) to March 14, 2023 (Pi Day), anyone who checks in at three restaurants on the Hoosier Pie Trail using the free Indiana Culinary Trails Passport will earn custom “I Only Have Pies For You” socks.

Julie’s Tell Street Cafe in Tell City is one of the stops on the trail.

Indiana Foodways Alliance has 21 culinary trails, including the Hoosier Pie Trail, which can be found on the Indiana Culinary Trails Passport, an exclusive mobile app. All you need to do is sign up online and check in with your smartphone.

For more information about the Indiana Culinary Trails Passport and the pie promotion, go to VisitIndiana.com/Pie