St. Meinrad Legion will be having a dine and dance event on February 18th. Meals will be served at 5 pm CST for $20 per person and the dance will start after the meal. The meal will include Fried Chicken, Roast Beef and Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Slaw, and Dessert.

Music will be provided by The Sweetwater band and reservations are required.

To make reservations you can call 812-357-5583 or 812-357-7834.