Carmen D. Villalta, age 52, of Huntingburg, passed away at 7:22 a.m., on January 22, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born August 20, 1970, in El Salvador, to Rene and Carlotta Galvez Villalta. She attended Iglesia Nueva Vida Church in Jasper. She had a strong faith and enjoyed serving God. Carmen was a sweet lady that enjoyed helping others. She was preceded in death by her parents; and four siblings.

She is survived by her husband; three daughters; two sons; three siblings; and by three grandchildren.

Funeral services for Carmen D. Villalta will be held at 12:00 p.m., E.S.T., Saturday, January 28, 2023; at Iglesia Nueva Vido Church in Jasper, located at 1441 Executive Boulevard, Jasper, Indiana 47546. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Pastor Delmi Ramos will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at Iglesia Nueva Vido Church on Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com