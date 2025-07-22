Residents and businesses impacted by the late June and early July storms can soon receive in-person assistance with disaster loan applications. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) at the Odon Community Center in Daviess County beginning Wednesday, July 23.

Those affected by the severe storms and flooding from June 28 through July 2 may qualify for low-interest SBA disaster loans to help repair or replace damaged property. Assistance is available to individuals and businesses in Daviess County and surrounding counties, including Dubois, Greene, Knox, Martin, and Pike.

The DLOC will operate at 311 Park Street in Odon through July 31. Hours are Wednesday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern, then Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and closed on Sundays.

SBA Customer Service representatives will be available to answer questions and assist with completing loan applications. Applications for physical property damage must be submitted by September 16, while those seeking Economic Injury Disaster Loans have until April 20, 2026, to apply.

More details about eligibility and the disaster loan program can be found at www.SBA.gov.