The American Red Cross is calling on donors to give blood or platelets now to maintain a steady national blood supply, with especially Type O blood donors being key to keeping critical blood products on hospital shelves coming into August.

To encourage donation, those who give by July 31st, 2025 will receive a Fandango Movie Reward by email. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/July.

As well, those who give from August 1st-28th, 2025 will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Plus, the Red Cross will perform free A1C testing, commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes, on successful donations (one test result per 12-month period). Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Test for more information.

In the local area, upcoming blood donation opportunities from July 22nd-August 7th, 2025 include:

Daviess County Plainville 7/24/2025: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Canaan Fellowship Church, 8677 N 550 E Washington 7/29/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Harvest Community Fellowship, 200 W. Main Street



Dubois County Ferdinand 8/4/2025: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Scenic Hills at the Monastery, 710 Sunrise Drive 8/5/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMCA-Ferdinand, 131 E 16 street Huntingburg 7/29/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Huntingburg Event Center, 110 East 14th Street Jasper 7/25/2025: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Memorial Hospital Medical Arts Building, 721 West 13th Street 7/28/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jasper Library, 100 3rd Avenue, Suite B 7/30/2025: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dubois County Health Department, 1187 S St Charles St



Gibson County Haubstadt 7/23/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council 2215, 117 S. Main St.



Spencer County Chrisney 7/23/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Spencer County 4-H Youth and Community Center, 1101 East county road 800 north Saint Meinrad 7/30/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. Meinrad School of Theology, 200 Hill Drive Santa Claus 7/29/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Santa Claus Christian Church, 351 N Holiday Blvd



Warrick County Boonville 7/24/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Impact Ministries, 509 E Walnut St 8/6/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Ascension St. Vincent – Warrick, 1116 Millis Avenue Newburgh 7/22/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Deaconess Gateway Hospital, 4011 Gateway Boulevard 7/22/2025: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., Deaconess Gateway Hospital, 4011 Gateway Boulevard 7/31/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bell Road Library, 4111 lakeshore Drive 8/3/2025: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish, 625 Frame Road 8/7/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Newburgh United Methodist Church, 4178 Highway 261



Those interested in donating blood or platelets can schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.