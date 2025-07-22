The USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) is reminding Hoosier farmers that with the 2025 County Committee election season officially underway if they know an agricultural producer interested in serving on their local FSA County Committee to submit their name as a nominee.

FSA county committees are a critical component of its day-to-day operations, allowing grassroots input and local administration of federal farm programs. Nationwide, more than 7,700 agricultural producers have been elected by their peers to serve on FSA county committees.

Annual county committee elections are held in certain Local Administrative Areas (LAA) within a county or multi-county jurisdiction. Farmers and ranchers who participate or cooperate in an FSA program, live within an LAA that is up for election, and are of legal voting age can be a candidate. Customers can identify which LAA they or their agricultural operation is in by using the FSA GIS locator tool available at fsa.usda.gov/elections.

From now through August 1st, 2025, individuals can nominate themselves or others as a candidate. Tribal Nations and organizations representing farmers or ranchers are also encouraged to nominate candidates.

County committee nomination forms are available on the FSA website or from FSA county offices. Forms must be postmarked or delivered to the FSA office by August 1st, 2025. Voting takes place this fall, and new members and alternates will take office on January 1st, 2026.

For more details, contact a USDA Service Center and visit fsa.usda.gov/elections.