Thomas L. Schuetter, age 70, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:15 p.m. on Monday, July 21, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Tom was born in Jasper, Indiana on November 18, 1954, to James and Mary (Lindauer) Schuetter.

He was a 1972 high school graduate from Indiana School for the Deaf. He went on to receive his associates degree from Rochester University School for the Deaf.

He retired from Kimball Corporation.

Tom enjoyed anything outside. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his son, Ryan (Michaela) Schuetter, Jasper; daughter, Amanda (Aaron) Hopf, Jasper; four grandchildren: Tucker and Carter Schuetter, Kaylee and Kennedy Hopf, and brother, Dave (Cathy) Schuetter, Huntingburg.

He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Bob, Larry “Butch” and James Schuetter, three sisters: Marla Kreilein, Michelle Schuetter, and infant, Phyllis Schuetter.

A Celebration of Life for Thomas L. Schuetter will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at Holy Family Catholic Church. A burial will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or a favorite charity.