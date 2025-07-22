The annual Orange County Democratic Party Dinner, set for Friday, August 15, 2025, will host United States Marine and Hoosier Democrat Beau Bayh, son of Former Indiana Governor and Senator Evan Bayh and the late Susan Bayh, as the featured speaker.

Beau and his twin brother, Nick, both reside in Indiana after graduating from college and serving in the military. After graduating from Harvard Law School, Beau recently completed a clerkship with Federal Judge David Hamilton.

This annual dinner is one of the first events kicking off the 144th Indiana Democratic Editorial Association Conference (I.D.E.A.), which is held at the French Lick Resort.

The dinner will be held at the French Lick American Legion with doors opening at 5 PM. The Lost River Coop and Cafe will cater the event and a Silent Auction featuring local contributions will be one of the evening’s highlights.

Tickets for the dinner are $30 per person and may be purchased at the door, from any precinct committeeperson, or online at: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ocdems25.