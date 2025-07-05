Latest News

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Ryan Menke and Eric Evitts, with the OFS Annual Honor and Remember Run, to discuss the upcoming 5th Annual Honor and Remember Run, happening at OFS Cool Springs in Velpen, Indiana, on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

Register now to take part in this event: https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Velpen/HonorandRememberRun

All proceeds will be donated to the Fire Departments of Huntingburg, IN and Jasper, IN, furthering their commitment to keep our communities safe and honoring those fallen.

