The Dubois County Highway Department has announced multiple roads remain closed to traffic due to recent weather causing flooding.

As of Tuesday, July 22nd, 2025, at 11:16 AM, the following roads are currently closed:

  • County Road 800 West – North of County Road 300 South – River Bottoms
  • County Road 150 South – West of Old Huntingburg Road
  • Ell Creek Road – North of 400 South
  • Old Huntingburg Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • County Road 400 South – West of Ell Creek Road
