Marie L. Bartley, age 89, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:12 p.m. on , 2023, at Legacy Living, in Jasper, Indiana.

Marie was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1933, to Elmer W. and Erma (Popp) Fuhrman. She married Robert L. Bartley on , 1952. He preceded her in death on , 2003.

Marie was the owner and operator of Marie’s Fashion Cage on the square in Jasper. She was also the secretary and treasurer of Bartley Poultry Corporation.

She was a member of Saint Mary Catholic Church and a lifelong member of the Ireland Sportsman Club.

She enjoyed mowing her yard and keeping her house clean.

She is survived by her, daughter; Reyne Verkamp, Jasper, IN, son; Ricardo (Barb) Bartley, Jasper, IN, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, sister; Linda Braunecker, and brother; Edward Fuhrman

A graveside service for Marie L. Bartley will be held at 10:30 a.m. on th, 2023, at St. Mary Cemetery in Ireland, Indiana.

A visitation will be held prior to the graveside service, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on th, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association.

