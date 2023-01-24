Marie L. Bartley, age 89, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:12 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Legacy Living, in Jasper, Indiana.
Marie was born in Jasper, Indiana, on May 6, 1933, to Elmer W. and Erma (Popp) Fuhrman. She married Robert L. Bartley on December 30, 1952. He preceded her in death on July 16, 2003.
Marie was the owner and operator of Marie’s Fashion Cage on the square in Jasper. She was also the secretary and treasurer of Bartley Poultry Corporation.
She was a member of Saint Mary Catholic Church and a lifelong member of the Ireland Sportsman Club.
She enjoyed mowing her yard and keeping her house clean.
She is survived by her, daughter; Reyne Verkamp, Jasper, IN, son; Ricardo (Barb) Bartley, Jasper, IN, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, sister; Linda Braunecker, and brother; Edward Fuhrman
A graveside service for Marie L. Bartley will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 26th, 2023, at St. Mary Cemetery in Ireland, Indiana.
A visitation will be held prior to the graveside service, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 26th, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association.
Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.