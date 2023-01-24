Michael E. Berg, age 78, of Birdseye, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at his home.

He was born February 4, 1944, in Dubois County to Murell “Butch” and Hazel (Cook) Berg. He married Marilyn Henke on February 9, 1963, at Holy Family Catholic Church. He worked for Kimball 30th Street Warehouse for 45+ years and as a barber on the side. Mike was a committed member of his community being a founder and serving on the Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department for 55 years; also as Chief and Training Officer. He served on the Advisory Board for Jefferson Township and on the Birdseye town board. He was a member of the Birdseye Conservation Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting guns, shooting matches, watching St. Louis Cardinals, and cooking for several local community events. Mike was well known for his fried chicken. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Berg; his children, Bonnie Waddle (Wayne Kunkler), Kim (Jason) Kvant, Shelly (David) Smith, Kevin (Elizabeth) Berg, Pam (Jeff) Englert, Todd (Audra) Berg; a sister, Madge (Philip) Bosley; (14) grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and (12) great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mike Berg will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., January 27th, at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Birdseye Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass and Son Funeral Home on Thursday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and also one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday. The IVFA District #18 will conduct a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Birdseye Fire Department or family wishes. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com