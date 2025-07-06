Bill E. Petry, age 63, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:55 a.m. on Friday, July 4, 2025, surrounded by family at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Bill was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on February 5, 1962, to Edward J. and Irene F. (Patton) Petry.

He worked for Kimball International for 40 years as a forklift operator.

Bill loved mechanics and enjoyed tinkering with anything that had an engine. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeler riding and camping.

He is survived by his two daughters: Tulsa Petry (Patrie Davis), Elizabeth, IN; and Cher (Nelson) Sarabia, Louisville, KY; three grandchildren: Kyana Garcia, Isabella Sarabia, and Lukas Euguene Sarabia, two sisters: Donna (John) Brown and Linda Martindale, three brothers: Michael, David (Tonya), and Keith (Tammy) Petry, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Donald and Edward Lee Petry.

A visitation for Bill E. Petry will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at the Becher Kluesner Northside Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. A burial will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lange Fuhs Cancer Center.

